Tirupur Exporters Association thanks govt for ESIC's decision on wages

Association (TEA) on Friday thanked the Centre for the (Employees State Insurance Corporation) decision to pay 50 per cent of the average wages of the employees for a maximum of 90 days of unemployment due to the pandemic.

The decision would be helpful to the workers as it can also help in overcoming their difficulties during the period of unemployment, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a press release here.

In the first four months of this financial year, knitwear exports from clocked Rs 4,325 crore and TEA was hopeful of an improvement in the exports in the coming months, the release quoted Shanmugham of saying.

Once the situation improves, units would resume providing jobs to the workers from other districts of Tamil Nadu and also migrant workers from northern states, he said.

The TEA president has sent a letter of thanks to Prime Minister, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, chairman, Labour Secretary, Union Textile Minister, and textile secretary, the release said.

