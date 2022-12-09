Capex by CPSEs accelerates to 60% of annual target during Apr-Nov period

The (capex) by large central (CPSEs) with a target of over Rs 100 crore touched 60 per cent of the overall Rs 6.62-trillion goal during the first eight months of the current (April-November), according to official sources.



During the same period a year ago, were able to exhaust only 53 per cent of the full-year target. In FY22, spent Rs 5.5-trillion capex, or 96 per cent of their annual target of Rs 5.75 trillion.



Among CPSEs, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is the only one that has managed to exceed its annual target of Rs 1,800 crore.

has been able to achieve 53 per cent of its annual target of Rs 44,720 crore. The official said the CPSE is giving enhanced investment towards tower installation activities and will see a hike in the coming months.



has managed to achieve 68 per cent of its target of Rs 22,454 crore.



A government official said were likely to achieve their target as they tend to rush their spending in the March quarter. “CPSEs that fail to meet their targets, may see a cut in their capital outlay in the upcoming . The targets are taken seriously by these CPSEs that help the government undertake their performance evaluation and decide on performance-related pay,” the official said.



The report of these CPSEs after the end of every month is sent for review to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



The largest crude oil and natural gas producer company ONGC has been able to achieve 56 per cent against its budgeted annual capex target of Rs 29,950 crore.



Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) achieved 83 per cent of its annual target of Rs 28,549 crore on the back of the resumption of work on its pipeline projects after the pandemic and enhancing its refining capacity. On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Company (HPCL) has been able to achieve 76 per cent of its annual target of Rs 14,500 crore.



GAIL (India) Ltd has spent 82 per cent of its annual capex target of Rs 7,500 crore on the back of its investments in pipelines for the natural gas transmission and distribution business.



In the 2022-23, announced an increase of 35.4 per cent in the outlay to Rs 7.5 trillion, including a Rs 1-trillion interest-free loan to states. During April-November period of FY23, the Centre has been able to spend only 54.6 per cent of its full-year capex target, according to latest data available from the Controller General of Accounts.



Last month, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran had said the government should focus on completing ongoing capex projects in the public sector rather than starting new ones.



An RBI paper had observed, “Capex of the corporate sector plays a significant role in steering the overall investment climate. An assessment of private investment outlook is vital to gauge the prospects of growth.”