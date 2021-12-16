Car sharing platform Zoomcar announces launch of vehicle host programme

-
Car sharing platform Zoomcar on Thursday announced the official launch of its vehicle host programme, thereby allowing individual vehicle owners to share their personal car with the Zoomcar platform. With over 5,000 cars already on the platform across 8 cities, the company expects to grow the platform to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities within the next 12 months.
India currently possesses one of the lowest private car utilisation rates in the world, said the company. Through its host programme, Zoomcar seeks to transform this idle vehicle capacity to create better utilisation. Consequently, the company expects this programme at scale to dramatically reduce on-road congestion and urban air pollution.
Greg Moran, CEO & co-founder, Zoomcar said “At Zoomcar, our mission is to democratize car access across the world’s high growth urban centers. India will remain our largest market for the indefinite future and our new host program is just another example of our commitment to creating localized solutions to address pressing challenges linked to urban mobility in India.”
The host programme ensures a simple process, starting from a free vehicle sign up, to obtaining a complimentary car health checkup at the time of onboarding. Post these two steps, the car is ready to list on the platform and earn income for the owner. The host program provides the vehicle owner with total flexibility to share whenever it’s most convenient. To further simplify the car sharing process, Zoomcar directly credits earnings on a near real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s bank account.
At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform. Zoomcar also offers incentives for the host’s initial time on the marketplace.
