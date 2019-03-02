CaratLane to open 40 more stores by March 2020 amid tepid jewellery sales

At a time when sales are abysmally low, online and offline retailer CaratLane, partly owned by Company, plans to set up 40 more stores.

opened its 50th store in Mumbai last month and will open more through a combination of owned and franchisee stores. “Our strategy is to open 35 stores by March 2020 through the franchise route and five owned and operated by us. The franchise model of expansion is aimed to yield profit without making an investment,” said Avnish Anand, co-founder,

Started in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti, a retailer, and Srinivasa Gopalan, an information technology (IT) entrepreneur, started as an online retailer. When bought 62 per cent stake in the company in 2016, the company had 14 physical stores.

The jewellery retail industry in India is passing through a difficult patch not only because of a sharp increase in gold prices but also due to rural farm distress. Jewellery sales have been low this wedding season too.

Titan’s brand is targeting mid to high-end customers against Caratlane’s low value ornaments, hence there is no competition between the two jewellery retail chains.

CaratLane posted an 11 per cent jump in its revenue at Rs 141 crore for the financial year 2018-19 compared to Rs 127 crore in the previous year.