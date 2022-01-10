Cargill opens innovation centre for developing solutions for F&B market

-
Global food major Cargill on Monday said it has opened its first innovation centre in India to develop solutions for the food and beverage market.
The first Cargill Innovation Center at Gurugram in Haryana, spread over almost 17,000 square feet, includes a sensory lab and demonstration kitchen, with capabilities to serve dairy, beverage, bakery, and convenience food industries, as well as other specialised culinary applications, a company statement said.
The innovation centre will have 27 food specialists/scientists and will provide opportunities for aspiring talent from academia, agribusiness and food sectors as well.
It will also allow R&D collaboration for companies of all sizes.
Cargill said it would partner with its F&B customers in India to identify consumer demands, translate global industry trends into local application and accelerate customer product innovation pipelines.
The centre combines Cargill's expertise across different industry segments, including edible oils and specialty fats; starches, sweeteners, and texturizers; cocoa and chocolate; and tailored blended ingredients, under one roof, bringing a complete product innovation solution to the F&B industry.
To promote a healthy and nutritious diet, Cargill said the centre will help customers reformulate products that are lower in fat, salt and sugar, while maintaining taste and texture.
In India, Cargill started operations in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, bioindustrial and trade structured finance.
With more than 10 manufacturing plants across businesses, Cargill India markets leading consumer brands of edible oils such as Nature Fresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil, Rath and Sunflower brand of hydrogenated fats.
It sells wheat flour under the 'Nature Fresh' brand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
