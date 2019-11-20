Cashe may become a digital bank in five years, says CEO Ketan Patel

Digital lender CASHe has based its business model on lending to millennials. It gives loans of only one-year duration, and profiles customers using a combination of their current financials and social media behaviour.

The company is funded entirely by V Raman Kumar, its founder and private equity investor. CASHe’s chief executive officer Ketan Patel spoke to Raghu Mohan on how the fintech company plans to build its business, get a small finance bank licence; and hopefully, be a pure play digital bank down the road. Edited excerpts: Give us a sense of your digital lending business ...