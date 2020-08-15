Cautiously optimistic of reaching pre-Covid sales by Dec-end: JK Tyre CMD

The government recently imposed curbs on the import of certain new pneumatic tyres. JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania tells T E Narasimhan that the decision will help promote domestic manufacturing. About Covid-19, he says it has caused the company to defer its expansion plans.

Edited excerpts: How has Covid-19 impacted the tyre industry? The auto industry was witnessing a slowdown in FY’20. The lockdowns impacted it further. This, in turn, affected the automotive and allied industries, including tyres. However, the tyre segment has seen ...