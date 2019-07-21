CavinKare back to sachet strategy for deodorant mkt: Here's the game plan

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major CavinKare, which disrupted the shampoo market three decades ago with 10-ml sachets of the product targeting the bottom-of-the-pyramid consumer in India, is at it again.

This time it has launched 2-ml sachets for its deodorant brand Spinz at Rs 3 and plans to replicate its successful LUP (low unit pack) strategy in other categories in the personal care segment as well. “Innovation and differentiation are the only ways to grow in a hyper competitive market,” says Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and chief executive officer, personal care ...