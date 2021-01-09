CBI books Hyderabad firm for Rs 4,736 cr loss to SBI consortium

-
ALSO READ
CBI books Hyderabad-based firm for over Rs 7,926-crore bank fraud
CBI registers cases filed by Canara Bank, SBI over Rs 8,000 cr fraud
SBI Q2 result: Profit jumps 52% YoY to Rs 4,574 cr; asset quality improves
CBI books Hyderabad-based firm, its MD for Rs 166-crore bank fraud
CBI searches 5 places in Delhi, MP for Rs 938 cr SBI loan fraud case
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has registered a case against a Hyderabad-based company, including its Chairman and Managing Director and Guarantor, Managing Director and Guarantor, and other directors for defrauding State Bank of India-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 4,736.57 crore, and carried out searches at several locations.
A CBI official here said that it booked Coastal Projects Ltd based at Hyderabad, its Chairman and Managing Director and guarantor Sabbineni Surendra, MD and guarantor Garapati Harihara Rao, Whole-Time Director and Director Finance Sridhar Chandrasekharan Nivarthi, Whole-Time Director Sharad Kumar, Guarantor and Mortgagor A.K. Ramulu, K. Anjamma, Ravi Kailas Builders Pvt Ltd represented by its Managing Director/Director Ramesh Pasupuleti and Govind Kumar Inani and unknown public servants and others.
The official said that the agency registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India on behalf of other member banks -- IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, BOB, BOM, PNB, UBI, EXIM Bank -- for causing an alleged loss of Rs 4,736.57 crore to the banks.
The official said that the bank in its complaint alleged that the accused in connivance with unknown public servants and others defrauded the consortium of banks.
"The account became NPA on January 25, 2017 with retrospective effect from October 28, 2013 and reported as fraud on February 20 last year," he said.
He said that it was also alleged that the borrower company based at Hyderabad during the period 2013-18 had indulged in falsification/fabrication of books of accounts, manipulations/falsification of the financials to show unrealisable invoked BG amounts as realisable investments, falsified details of promoters' contribution, converted receivables from related parties to investments to siphon off the banks' funds, cheating the SBI and other consortium member banks.
"Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad and Vijayawada which led to recovery of several incriminating documents and other material evidences," the official added.
--IANS
aks/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU