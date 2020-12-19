CBI books Hyderabad-based firm for over Rs 7,926-crore bank fraud

-
ALSO READ
678 cases under investigation by CBI, 25 for more than five years: CVC
Bank fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Spike in bank frauds: Lag in reporting or weak internal controls?
The holding company model for PSBs is an idea whose time has come
PSBs report 2,867 cases of frauds worth Rs 19,964 cr in April-June qtr: RBI
-
The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Transstroy (India) Ltd and its directors for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 7,926 crore in a consortium led by Canara Bank, in one of the biggest banking scams in the country, officials said on Friday.
The agency carried out searches at the premises of the company and the accused directors, including former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, its spokesperson said in a statement.
Rao, an additional director in the company, has been named in the FIR as accused, besides the company, its chairman-cum-managing director Cherukuri Sridhar and another additional director Akkineni Satish. It was alleged that the private firm based in Hyderabad and its directors had availed credit facilities on multiple banking arrangements.
"It was further alleged that the accused had involved in falsification/fabrication of books of accounts, fudging of stock statements, tampering of balance sheets, round tripping of funds, etc.," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU