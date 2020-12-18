CBI registers cases filed by Canara Bank, SBI over Rs 8,000 cr fraud

-
ALSO READ
ED files charge sheet against Kochhars, 9 others in money laundering case
ED arrests 4 of Chennai firm, alleges role in Rs 1,100 cr investment fraud
Canara Bank slips over 6% as net loss widens to Rs 3,529 crore in Q4
YES Bank money-laundering case: ED arrests Cox & Kings promoter Kerkar
Cox & Kings money laundering case: ED detects fund diversion of Rs 7,000 cr
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two separate cases filed by Canara Bank and State Bank of India regarding fraud to the extent of Rs 7,926.01 crore and Rs 313.79 crore, respectively.
The first case was registered against a Hyderabad based private company, its CMD, additional Directors, unknown public servants and others on a complaint filed by Canara Bank.
It was alleged that the private firm had availed credit facilities using multiple banking arrangements.
A consortium was formed with other banks, led by Canara Bank. It was further alleged that the accused had falsified/ fabricated of books of accounts, fudged stock statements, tampered with balance sheets, and engaged in round tripping of funds. Canara Bank also alleged that the accused misappropriated its funds, diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the consortium and caused a loss of around Rs 7,926.01 crore to Canara Bank and other member banks. The account had become NPA and the fraud was reported, said CBI without disclosing the names of those arrested.
ALSO READ: Razorpay gears up to digitise small businesses; aims at $50 bn TPV by 2021
Searches were conducted at the premises of private company/other accused at Hyderabad and Guntur, which led to recovery of incriminating documents.
The second case was registered against a private company in Chennai, along with its chairman, directors, and others on a complaint by State Bank of India.
It was alleged that the borrower company represented by its Chairman & Directors availed Credit limits of about Rs 310 crore from SBI. The loans amounts were said to have been diverted to related parties. The account became NPA and was declared a fraud. An alleged loss of Rs 313.79 crore (approx) was caused to SBI.
Searches conducted at the premises of the accused in Chennai led to recovery of incriminating documents, said CBI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU