CCI approves Liberty House's acquisition of debt-laden Amtek Auto

The has approved Liberty House's proposed acquisition of debt-laden Amtek Auto, according to a tweet.

In July, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave its nod for the deal.

"@CCI_India approves acquisition of Amtek Auto Limited by Liberty House," the regulator said in a tweet.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold require the approval of the of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

Amtek is into making auto components Incorporated in Singapore, Liberty House is a private limited company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global Holding Ltd.

The principal activity of the company is that of an investment holding company, as per the notice submitted to the

