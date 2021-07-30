CCI approves minority stake-buy in Azure Power by OMERS Infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
Antitrust case: HC paves way for CCI investigation against Amazon, Flipkart
Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI notice
Unchecked dominance in digital markets a concern, says CCI chairman
Take extra care, ensure market processes are not undermined: Sitharaman
ReNew Power merger with blank-check company RMG II gets CCI nod
-
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved acquisition of certain shareholding in Azure Power Global Ltd from its existing shareholders by OMERS Infrastructure Asia Holdings Pte Ltd, under the green channel route.
Green channel is an automatic approval system, whereby a combination is deemed to have been approved by the CCI upon receiving the filing of the notice for the combination by the parties concerned.
"The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of a minority shareholding of approximately 19.36 per cent in Azure Power Global Limited (Target) by OMERS Infrastructure Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Acquirer), from its existing shareholders," according to a statement.
The acquirer is an investment entity of OMERS Administration Corporation (OAC), while Azure Power is engaged in producing and selling solar power in India.
The proposed transaction has been notified under the green channel route since there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships or complementary activities between the businesses of the entities in India.
Separately, the regulator has approved under the green channel route acquisition of certain undertakings of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd by Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd.
This will take place in a series of inter-connected steps, according to the statement.
The entities are public companies, it noted.
"Commission receives notice under Green Channel from Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML), Dhampur Bio Organics Limited (DBOL) and their Promoter Shareholders in relation to the restructuring of DSML and DBOL and is deemed approved," CCI said in a tweet on Friday.
The regulator has also approved a transaction pertaining to acquisition of certain shareholding in OFB Tech Pvt Ltd by SVF II Orca (DE) LLC, under the green channel.
SVF II Orca (DE) LLC belongs to the SoftBank Group and makes mid to long term financial investments in technology companies. Besides, OFB Tech Pvt Ltd is involved in the wholesale trading of raw materials through a technology enabled platform, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU