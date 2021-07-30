Daimler to keep 35% stake in trucks business, spin off this year

-
ALSO READ
What sets luxury apart from premium in the residential realty market
Market share up 3.3% in CY2020 despite 34% sales dip, says Daimler India
Daimler India shuts bus and truckmaking unit for 3 days on parts shortage
French carmaker Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt
SK Telecom to conduct spinoff in November for future chip technology
-
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler will keep a 35% stake in the trucks division it plans to spin off this year, the luxury carmaker said on Friday, giving more details on a landmark corporate split it hopes will boost share values.
The spinoff of Daimler Truck Holding AG as a separate listed entity, first announced in February, will be voted on by Daimler shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 1.
They will receive one share in the trucks division for every two Daimler shares they own.
Daimler, in turn, will be renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG to reflect its focus on the car and van business, including the Mercedes-Benz brand, and efforts to challenge Tesla and other rivals in the market for electric premium cars.
"Daimler's realignment makes one success story into two," Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said.
"With this courageous step into a new future, we are creating added value with two pure-play companies for our customers, employees, shareholders and partners."
Daimler will provide Daimler Truck Holding AG with net liquidity of 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) until the end of the year, when the truckmaker's shares are expected to start trading, so that it can achieve an investment-grade rating.
Spin-offs, under which existing shareholders get shares in the new vehicle for free, have been a prominent way for large corporations to unlock value and respond to investors demanding a sharper business model.
Daimler shares are up about 17% since the spin-off announcement, in line with the broader European automotive sector.
"Up until now, we had to travel in a convoy. In the future, we will be able to plan our own route and choose the best route for us," said Martin Daum, designated chief executive of Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Of the 35% Daimler plans to retain in the division, which is the world's largest truck and bus maker and will be a contender for Germany's blue-chip DAX index, 5% will be transferred to the carmaker's pension fund.
As of Jan. 1 2021, Daimler Truck Holding AG shareholders' equity on a pro-forma basis stood at about 11.1 billion euros, equivalent to an equity ratio of 22%, Daimler said.
($1 = 0.8418 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Keith Weir)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU