Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp commences retail operations in Mexico

The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Friday said it has commenced retail sales in

The company said it has introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, in the country thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers.

The models include the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter.

"This is an important development in our international business growth story. will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers," Head of Global Business Sanjay Bhan said in a statement.

The product portfolio will be available across the country through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers, and will have attractive financing options, he added.

There will also be a wide network of service centres spread throughout the country. The products will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometres, the two-wheeler major stated.

has established presence in various global markets over the last few years.

It continues to dominate the domestic market in terms of market share in motorcycle segment.

