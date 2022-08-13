CCI clears acquisition of Holcim's stake in ACC, Ambuja by Adani Group

The (CCI) has given its approval for the of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd by the .

In a tweet on Friday, the watchdog said it has approved the " of the stake in Holderind Investments, and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment".

The proposed combination involves of 100 per cent stake in Holderind Investments Ltd by Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd.

Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd is a Mauritius-based company and belongs to the .

Holderind Investments is held by Holderfin BV and belongs to the Switzerland-based Holcim group and is a holding company of cement manufacturers and ACC Ltd.

Holderind Investments owned 63.11 per cent stake in and 4.48 per cent stake in ACC and further, Ambuja held 50.05 per cent stake in ACC.

In May, announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India -- Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Along with it, Adani Group had made an open offer to both the companies' public shareholders to acquire 26 per cent stake each in the firm.

The regulator also approved Endeavour's open offer for further acquisition of stake purchase of up to 26 per cent stake each in Ambuja Cements and ACC.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

