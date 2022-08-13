JUST IN
Hacker breached network via employee account, no data compromised: Cisco
Torrent Power and Sembcorp Industries in race to buy Vector Green Energy
Apple, Meta at loggerheads today, once planned to build businesses together
NMDC targets to achieve 46 MT of iron ore production this fiscal year
'I am a Chinese, not a terrorist': Huawei India CEO tells Delhi court
Telecom fims, govt in talks over harmonisation of 5G spectrum: Report
SpiceJet launches taxi service for its passengers at 28 airports
Amit Burman resigns as Dabur chairman, Mohit Burman takes charge
NCLT approves the demerger of Piramal Enterprises' pharma business
Get ready for 5G smartphones at Rs 10k next year: Qualcomm India chief
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 18 cr; revenue up two-fold
Business Standard

CCI clears acquisition of Holcim's stake in ACC, Ambuja by Adani Group

The proposed combination involves acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Holderind Investments Ltd by Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd.

Topics
Competition Commission of India | acquisition | ACC Cement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCI
In May, Adani Group announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India -- Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd by the Adani Group.

In a tweet on Friday, the watchdog said it has approved the "acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment".

The proposed combination involves acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Holderind Investments Ltd by Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd.

Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd is a Mauritius-based company and belongs to the Adani Group.

Holderind Investments is held by Holderfin BV and belongs to the Switzerland-based Holcim group and is a holding company of cement manufacturers Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd.

Holderind Investments owned 63.11 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and 4.48 per cent stake in ACC and further, Ambuja held 50.05 per cent stake in ACC.

In May, Adani Group announced a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India -- Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

Along with it, Adani Group had made an open offer to both the companies' public shareholders to acquire 26 per cent stake each in the firm.

The regulator also approved Endeavour's open offer for further acquisition of stake purchase of up to 26 per cent stake each in Ambuja Cements and ACC.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Competition Commission of India

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 16:58 IST

`
.