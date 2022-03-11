CCI decides not to pursue case related to Amazon Seller Services

-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Friday decided not to proceed in a matter pertaining to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd.
The regulator had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter after a report stated that "Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands, documents show".
It said the firm used the data related to individual sellers on the Amazon India marketplace to run "a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India", the order noted.
Thereafter, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) asked the company submit certain documents.
"The Commission, based on the submissions received by ASSPL on affidavit, wherein it has categorically denied the allegations contained in the Reuters report, has decided not to pursue this inquiry at this stage," the regulator said.
The regulator further said that if Amazon Seller's or any of its related entities' conduct is not found to be in consonance with the Competition Act, 2002, or if the submissions are found to be incorrect, then the order will not come in the way, in examining the conduct of the entity, either past, present or future.
