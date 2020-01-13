CCI to probe Amazon, Flipkart for deep discounts, preferred sellers model

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to soon order an investigation against e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart on complaints regarding their discounting practices and tie ups with preferred sellers, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The CCI will direct Director General - Investigation to look into the alleged anti-competition discounts, that brick and mortar players have complaint against.

The anti-trust watchdog’s line of investigation in the matter would study the preferred sellers model of the two platforms and whether they are distorting the markets through deep discounts.

CCI will also probe how Flipkart and Amazon finance any extra discounts which they might have been offering and if it is putting the offline retailers at a disadvantage, it is learnt.

The commission would also attempt to understand the business model of the ecommerce through its first ever investigation into the segment.

According to people in the know, CCI has received 'evidence' by an association of offline retailers against the two ecommerce that warrants an investigation. “Prima facie, the evidence is good enough to order a probe,” a senior official said.

CCI chairman Ashok Gupta had recently said that the commission will order a probe into a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Sangh, a trade body, on the phenomenal online sale of mobile phones that were affecting the fate of the brick and mortar stores.

He had also said that the e-commerce platforms must put their houses in order amid growing concerns from the retail sector over threat to their business operations form the technology-driven online market players.

In its study on e-commerce sector in India launched last week, the CCI had raised the issue of deep discounting and said that the marketplace platforms should bring out a clear policy on discounts. This would include the basis of discount rates funded by platforms for different products or suppliers and the implications of participation or non-participation in discount schemes.

The commission can also take suo moto action against if it finds them in violation of the Competition Law.

According to a Nasscom study, ecommerce sector will surpass $100 billion by 2022 and may trigger over a million jobs in the coming years. The e-commerce market is worth about $35 billion at present, and is expected to grow at 25 per cent in the next four years.

In October last year, CCI had launched an investigation against Oyo Hotel & Homes and MakeMyTrip (MMT-Go) on charges of predatory pricing, creating a monopoly and deep discounting.

The CCI order said that there was enough substance to warrant a probe, on evidence that the two are charging excessive commissions from hotel partners and demanding deep discounts which have led to the destruction of competitive pricing in the market. The complaint in this regard had come from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India.