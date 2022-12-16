Consumer interest watchdog's notices to Flipkart, Meesho for acid sale

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent notices to two e-commerce entities -- Internet and Fashnear Technologies ( .com) -- for gross violations relating to the sale of acid on their platforms.

It has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses, along with necessary supporting documents, within seven days and has asked them to address the concern of such availability of acid on these e-platforms. The CCPA has questioned the easy and unregulated availability of such corrosive chemicals on these e-platforms.

These notices come against the backdrop of a recent incident of an acid attack on a 17-year-old in Delhi whereby media reports have highlighted that the alleged offenders purchased the said acid from .

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory on “measures to be taken to prevent on people and for treatment and rehabilitation of survivors” back in 2013, wherein all the states/UTs were advised to take immediate steps to implement the measures mentioned therein for reduction of and treatment and rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, as well as any other measure as may be deemed fit.

Several states/UTs have already issued guidelines to regulate the sale of acids. Since these e-commerce platforms operate and deliver their products across the nation, they have been asked to ensure checks and compliance in this regard.

The CCPA, on a suo-moto examination of the online sale of corrosive acids, came across and found it to be selling such chemicals in violation of directions of the Supreme Court, as well as the advisory issued by the home ministry. Any non-compliance by these e-commerce entities with the directions of the CCPA’s notices would be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, said the authority.

According to Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the include the right to be protected against the marketing of goods, products or services which are hazardous to life and property. Sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity can lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely women and children.

As per section 4 (3) of Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise. Through this intervention, the CCPA wishes to strengthen the interest of consumers and is committed towards safety and protection of their well-being.