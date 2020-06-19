Cement sector: If demand fails to pick up, stocks may come under pressure

Stocks of major cement manufacturers such as Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja Cements have rebounded up to 42 per cent since March-April lows as easing of lockdown helped cement demand rebound, and in turn kept realisations firm. This, coupled with benign input prices has augured well for profitability.

However, if volumes fail to pick up, it could again weaken investor sentiment. After April sales remained significantly impacted by lockdown at just 15-20 per cent of normal, demand started improving and was better-than-expected in May aided by pent-up demand of previous ...