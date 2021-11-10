CESL inks MoU with Marriott International to develop EV charging units

-
ALSO READ
CESL to launch the country's first grid scale battery storage program
CESL inks pact to provide 25,000 electric 2-wheelers to Andhra govt staff
CESL, WRI India sign pact to build strategy for renewable energy sector
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Premium restaurants get hooked to the sweet taste of food delivery
-
State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop electric vehicle charging units and related infrastructure.
With the aim to boost electric vehicles (EV) adoption by strengthening charging infrastructure across the country, CESL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott International to construct and operate EV charging infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the Marriott International and its affiliates in India, a statement said.
Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the charging units and related infrastructure.
Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.
Marriott International, Inc is based in Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories.
CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited. It is focuses on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU