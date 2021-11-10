CESL inks MoU with Marriott International to develop EV charging units

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with to develop electric vehicle units and related infrastructure.

With the aim to boost (EV) adoption by strengthening infrastructure across the country, CESL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with to construct and operate EV infrastructure in the hotels managed, licensed and franchised by the and its affiliates in India, a statement said.

Under this partnership, CESL will be entrusted with planning and implementation of the project including all costs and performance of all tasks required for procurement, installation, operation and maintenance of the charging units and related infrastructure.

Over the next two months, CESL will be installing EV charging units across 37 Marriott International hotels and will gradually expand to 100 hotels within one year.

Marriott International, Inc is based in Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited. It is focuses on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

