Changing times: Social puts the zing into e-commerce in tier-2, 3 cities

Social and live commerce, one where social media platforms and live videos are integrated with the online shopping experience, are suddenly becoming an attractive destination for a bevy of investors as well as traditional e-commerce companies.

There are now several big players in the space: InfoEdge, which has invested $6.3 million for a 17.8 per cent stake in Bulbul; Flipkart is testing a new platform in 2Gud Social, which is an uninterrupted video shopping experience with influencers showcasing products and clothing; Paytm, too, has entered the space through MyStore, an online ...