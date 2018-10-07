Chemical industry likely to grow at 9%, hit $304 billion by FY25: Report

The country's industry is expected to grow at around 9 per cent per annum to reach $ billion by FY25, from 163 billion in FY18, a report said.

The growth is likely to be driven by rising demand in end-use segments for specialty and petrochemicals intermediates said the ChemStrategy report by Tata Strategic group, brought in association with leading industry body Ficci.

The country's industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, currently ranked the third largest in and sixth globally with respect to output after the US, China, Germany, and Korea.

The study said the domestic sector (other than fertiliser) attracted FDI investment of $1.3 billion in FY18, which is about 3 per cent of the total FDI inflow.

Noting that the domestic chemical industry's growth is largely driven by country's consumption growth story, the report said the per capita consumption of in the country is 1/10th of world average with a low consumption country even amongdeveloping nations.

"Indian consumption is low. This makes a very attractivedestination to invest and grow," the report said.

The study also noted that Indian chemical have started focusing on globalmarkets for investments.

Recently, India's largest agrochemical company, UnitedPhosphorous, announced the acquisition of for about USD 4.2 billion.

Among the other mega projects, showed interest in investing $44,000 million in mega petrochemical project, plans investment of $11,000 million in greenfield and is investing $4,300 million in brownfield petrochemical complex.

Deepak C Mehta, chairman-FICCI national and chairman and managing director, Deepak Nitrite, feels the significantly growing domestic market and the upheaval in international markets, particularly with respect to China, augur well with opportunities for the Indian chemicalindustry to rapidly grow in size and capability.

"As India gains increased traction from major countries, looking at investment in the Indianchemical sector, both driven entrepreneurs and a positive government need to put theircombined vigour to grow the multi-fold in the coming decade," Mehta said.

The country musttarget to become the third largest in the next few years, he added.

According to Raman Ramachandran, the will be a key enabler and catalyst in achieving the target of $1 trillion by 2028, from the current $380 billion.

"The projectedhigh local demand will provide us a strong platform to also establish ourselves as majorsupplier of specialty to the world with right investments.

"Thus, the isvery strategic to achieving our countrys vision encompassed in Make in India, SwachhBharat, Housing for All and Power for All," he said.