Suven gets patents from Europe, South Korea for new chemical entity

Suven Life Sciences on Monday said it has been granted product patents by Europe and South Korea each for a new chemical entity (NCE) used in the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.
These patents are valid through 2033 and 2034, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.
"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.
The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.
Shares of Suven Life Sciences were trading 0.55 per cent down at Rs 216.05 on BSE.
