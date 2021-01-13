Chennai airport's new terminal to be commissioned by 2022-end: AAI

-
ALSO READ
New terminal building of Trichy airport to be functional from March 2022
Jabalpur airport's terminal building may be commissioned by March 2022: AAI
Surat airport peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple Dec 2021: AAI
Govt to club unviable airports with main ones in next privatisation round
Delhi airport opens exclusive terminal for private jet operations
-
The Chennai airport's new integrated terminal, which would be constructed after demolishing existing terminals 2 and 3, would be commissioned by December 2022, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.
The new terminal will have a total area of 2,18,000 sqm and function as one large integrated terminal for international and domestic operations, the AAI said.
The new terminal will enhance the present capacity from 21 million passengers per annum to 35 million passengers per annum, the AAI said in a press release.
The project will be completed in two stages. In the first stage, domestic terminal 2 has been demolished for construction of new facility which is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2021, it said.
In the second stage, international terminal 3 would be demolished and new terminal would be constructed in its place. "The total project (single integrated terminal) will be commissioned by December 2022," the AAI noted.
The Chennai airport is India's fourth busiest airport in terms of the number of passengers handled every year.
A multi-level car parking is also being constructed with a capacity of 3,000 cars at a time, the AAI noted. The current parking facility is able to handle 1,200 cars at time.
The AAI works under the Civil Aviation Ministry. It owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU