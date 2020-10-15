New terminal building of Trichy airport to be functional from March 2022

-
The new integrated passenger terminal building of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu, with enhanced passenger handling capacity, will be functional from March 2022, an official release said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new terminal building at the airport in the historic temple city in the state through a video link from Tirupur (Tamil Nadu) in February last year.
The existing integrated passenger terminal is in use for both international and domestic air traffic and has exhausted its design capacity, AAI said in the release.
The expansion work which include new terminal building, a new apron and a new air traffic control (ATC) tower is being carried out at an investment of Rs 951.28 crore.
More than 40 per cent of the construction work for terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by March 2022, AAI said.
Aimed at reducing the passenger congestion, AAI has undertaken the expansion work which includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building with an area of 75, 000 sq m, and designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours, a new apron, a new ATC tower, and upgradation of air side facilities, it said.
The expansion work also included construction of associated taxiways, isolation bay to make the airport suitable for handling five wide-body (code-E) and 10 narrow-body (code-C) aircraft, control room, supporting equipment rooms, setting up of terminal radar, radar simulation, among others, AAI said.
Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy efficient building with sustainable features, said the release.
