CIL arm Bharat Coking Coal enters CBM extraction with Rs 1,800-cr project

-
ALSO READ
Produce more coal or no supply from CIL: Govt warns captive mine owners
CIL ramps up production to improve coal supply to power stations
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
Fuel of the future*
-
Coal India’s subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal ltd (BCCL) has ventured into coal bed methane (CBM) extraction through a joint venture with Ahmedabad-based Prabha Energy Pvt Ltd. The two companies have signed a revenue sharing contract worth Rs 1,800 crore for Jharia Block-I in Jharkhand.
BCCL would invest Rs 370 crore towards the cost of the land and the balance cost will be met by the CBM developer Prabha Energy. The block is owned by BCCL.
The company said Jharia CBM Block-I has a resource of around 25 billion Cubic Metres (BCM) and average production capacity is pegged at 1.3 million metric standard cubic metres per day.
The project is scheduled in three phases. The first phase of exploration is of two years from the signing of the contract followed by the pilot phase of three years. Thereafter the production phase is for 30 years.
“CIL is hopeful that the first two phases would be completed earlier than scheduled and production commences sooner than planned”, said the company in a statement.
It further said, CBM extraction is a part of CIL’s diversification portfolio under clean coal initiatives. Pramod Agarwal, chairman and managing director, CIL in an interview to this paper had mentioned CBM as part of the company’s expansion plans.
“Apart from CIL’s core expansions, diversification is predominantly in solar power generation, clean coal initiatives like coal bed methane extraction, surface coal gasification, coal to methanol and washeries,” Agarwal had said.
ALSO READ: Expansion in newer business will reduce funding dependence: Coal India CMD
https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/expansion-in-newer-business-will-reduce-funding-dependence-coal-india-cmd-121031800576_1.html
CIL has assigned its consultancy arm CMPDI as the principal implementing agency to oversee the project.
The company in its statement said, “The captured gas can be put into use for many commercial uses. The commissioning of gas pipeline in eastern India under URJA Ganga project is in the works by GAIL. CBM produced may be used for city gas distribution or through pipeline for potential users.”
Prabha Energy already has a CBM block – North Karanpura, Jharkhand in a consortium with state-owned major ONGC and Oil India ltd (OIL). State-owned GAIL is supposed to buy the gas from this block. In 2018, ONGC said it will sell gas from North Karanpura block to GAIL at US$ 5.56 per MMBTU.
Prabha Energy is a subsidiary company of Deep Industries Limited focusing on CBM exploration & production business. According to the company’s corporate presentation, Prabha Energy is experienced in upstream, midstream and downstream activities relating to exploration and production of natural gas from Coal Bed Methane. Jharia-I would be the second CBM project for the company.
Since 2005, after the Centre came out with a CBM policy, 33 CBM acreages have been awarded. Out of these, ONGC has developed four CBM blocks.
CIL in 2018 decided to venture into CBM extraction after the Union Cabinet waived off the need to procure a separate licence for extracting methane from the coal mines in its leasehold areas. The company had then identified two projects – Jharia-I and Raniganj in West Bengal for CBM extraction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU