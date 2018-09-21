Cirque du Soleil debuts in India with a spectacular tribute to the circus

A team of acrobats swings across on trapeze and aerial ropes as contortionists, roller skaters and bikers perform on the stage below. It’s a circus all right, but no ordinary one. Coupled with hip-hop, contemporary and live music, it’s a confluence of acrobatics, drama, creativity and comedy that Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is bringing to India.

With more than 40 productions over three decades, the group has held shows in over 450 cities. The India debut, though, is different. For the first time in its history, Cirque du Soleil is premiering its new ...