ClearTax in a sweet spot for next wave of growth as GST proves game changer

Archit Gupta, founder & CEO, ClearTax While there are fintech firms galore in India, very few are working in the products space. ClearTax is one product-focussed new age company working in the tax filing space.

In a recent New York Times-CB Insights report, this Bengaluru-headquartered firm has been put in the list of 50 start-ups seen as potential unicorns in coming years. Founded in 2011 by three friends -- Archit Gupta, Srivatsan Chari, and Ankit Solanki -- ClearTax was also the first Y-Combinator funded company of India in 2014. "Being the first company to be ...