JUST IN
CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation
Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 8-10% from 6000-strong workforce
Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions
Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data compromised
PhonePe raises $350 mn from General Atlantic at $12 bn valuation
JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI
Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people: Report
Twitter's 27-hour online auction as Elon Musk grapples with rent
SII seeks inclusion of Covovax in CoWIN portal as booster dose for adults
Paint industry could see further downsides on demand, competitive pressures
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 8-10% from 6000-strong workforce
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation

The MoU aims to work towards a common goal of strengthening the country's journey towards becoming a carbon-neutral economy and aid in the development of the Indian carbon market

Topics
hydrocarbon industry | India Inc | Carbon emissions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

mergers
Photo: Shutterstock

Industry body CMAI on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with AREAS to ensure exchange of knowledge on policy and regulatory related developments and innovation in carbon market and enhance setting up of renewable energy projects.

AREAS (Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States) is a society which has been set up for regular consultations between various state nodal agencies for renewable energy. Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is the ex-officio patron of AREAS and MNRE Secretary is its ex-officio president.

In a statement, CMAI (Carbon Markets Association of India) said: "It has signed an MoU with AREAS to ensure regular exchange of knowledge, guidance, information, innovation, policy and regulatory developments in the carbon market; and enhance the development of renewable energy projects to offset emissions with a strong focus on community development."

The MoU also aims to work towards a common goal of strengthening the country's journey towards becoming a carbon-neutral economy and aid in the development of the Indian carbon market.

Manish Dabkara, President - Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI), said, climate actions are gaining momentum worldwide and its positive impact can be seen in India too as the country is taking positive steps on its journey towards net-zero including the efforts to develop a carbon market and National Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

"Our association aims to empower this journey towards carbon neutrality; and we are delighted to collaborate with AREAS. We look forward to facilitating the development of a robust carbon market in India and maximising our synergies to the greatest extent possible to achieve our common goal of a net-zero developed India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on hydrocarbon industry

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 13:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.