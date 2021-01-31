Coal India output likely to slip 4% in January after months of growth

-
ALSO READ
Coal India production increases by 31.6% at 40.51 MT in September
Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops about 20% in April-July
Coal India's fuel allocation for non-power sector rises almost 6-fold in H1
Taking several initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure: Govt
Coal demand to rise in post-Covid era, must scale up production: CIL chief
-
Coal India's dry fuel production
is likely to snap a five-month growth streak to register a decline in January, owing to high pithead stock, sources said on Sunday.
Coal production for the month is likely to be around 60.2 million tonnes compared with the corresponding period a year ago, when the output was at 63.11 million tonnes, they said.
Till January 29, the output was 56.24 million tonnes, and aggregate production for the 11-month period of the current fiscal (AprilJanuary) will be about 454 million tonnes, the sources said.
Coal India is targeting an output of 630-640 million tonnes till March.
The world's largest miner has been registering robust growth since August 2020, as the nationwide lockdown began to ease, when it recorded a 7.1 per cent on-year rise, followed by September (31 per cent rise), October (18 per cent) and November (3.4 per cent).
Total coal offtake for the Kolkata-headquartered company in the first month of 2021 is expected to be 53.3 million tonnes, resulting in a decline of about 5.5 per cent as against the figure during the same period in 2020.
Coal demand from the power sector is on the rise, but with 63 million-tonne of pithead stock, non-power sector requirement will also be crucial for the mining behemoth.
Demand for the dry fuel is set to revive in 2021 with a 3.8-per cent increase, according to a Moody's Investors Service report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU