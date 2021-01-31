Myntra revising its logo after complaint says it's 'insulting to women'

-
E-commerce platform Myntra is revising its logo after a complaint was filed with the Mumbai cyber police against the logo, terming it as 'offensive' and 'insulting to women'.
Naaz Patel, an activist from the Avesta Foundation, had filed the complaint in December 2020 as she found the Myntra logo to be insulting and offensive towards women.
Taking up the matter in various forums and on social media, Patel alleged that the logo resembled a naked woman and demanded its removal by Myntra, besides asking for appropriate action against the firm.
Acknowledging the complaint, DCP Rashmi Karandikar from the Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai Police said that the logo was offensive in nature for women, according to media reports.
"Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and its officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," the DCP said.
After meeting Karandikar, the e-commerce platform sent an e-mail mentioning that it would revise the logo on its website, app as well as on all packaging material.
"Pursuant to our meeting, we wish to inform you that we have decided to revise the Myntra logo. While we will soon take necessary steps to revise the logo on the website and the app, your good self will appreciate that we have physical preprinted material (including packaging and marketing material) with existing logo across India. As such, we will use the new logo in the new packaging and marketing material after exhausting the said inventory," Myntra wrote in the e-mail.
As of now, the new logo can be seen on the company's website.
Flipkart-owned Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for apparel and accessories in India. The company recently grabbed headlines for its 'End of Reason Sale'.
The company witnessed a record-breaking 15 million visitors on its opening day on December 20, registering a massive growth of more than 110 per cent over the BAU (business as usual) period.
Myntra sold 3 million items within the first 24 hours. Tier 2 and 3 cities witnessed a growth of 55 per cent in new customers, led by Jammu, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kakinada, Dehradun and Imphal, among others.
