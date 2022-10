Coal India to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, signs MoU

(CIL) will set up a 1,190-MW in Bikaner district of .

For this, the CIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL).

The solar plant will be set up in a 2,000-MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal, Bikaner.

The state government has allotted 4,846 hectare land to develop the park in which the RVUNL will set up its own solar project of 810 MW, and a power project of 1,190 will be set up by the CIL.

Chairman and Managing Director of RVUNL R K Sharma and CIL's Technical Director V Reddy signed the MoU in the presence of Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)