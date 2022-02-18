Coal sector faces challenging H2 as imports fall, global prices spike: CIL

-
ALSO READ
CIL asked Mahagenco to augment coal stock at thermal power plants
Supply of coal by CIL to power sector rises 23% in April-October
Govt asks CIL to explore prospects in electric vehicles, charging pods
Produce more coal or no supply from CIL: Govt warns captive mine owners
CIL's capex for April-December rises 37% YoY to Rs 10,717 crore
-
State-owned CIL on Friday said the second half of the current fiscal year has remained tough for the country's coal sector with decrease in coal imports and tripling of international coal prices.
Beside, the prolonged monsoon in the coal-bearing areas made the situation more challenging.
Facing this situation, Coal India Ltd (CIL) with meticulous planning rose to the occasion and fulfilled the demand of additional coal for thermal power plants, the PSU said in a statement.
CIL supplied around 20 million tonne of additional coal due to curtailed import of coal.
The company further said it has been conferred with the 'Most Dependable Public Sector in India' award.
The award comes at a time when CIL has risen to the occasion and kept the country out of any power outage in the wake of unprecedented coal demand, witnessed by the country in the recent past, the statement said.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing one billion tonne of coal production by 2023-24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU