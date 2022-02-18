CSB Bank gets RBI nod to appoint Pralay Mondal as Deputy Managing Director

-
ALSO READ
India successfully tests ballistic missile 'Pralay' off Odisha coast
India successfully conducts second flight-test of 'Pralay' missile
FSS, CSB Bank to open 1,000 Smart Cash franchisees for financial inclusion
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
CSB Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank has approved appointment of Pralay Mondal as the deputy managing director of the private sector lender for three years.
"Pralay Mondal has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of CSB Bank post RBI's approval in terms of Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. His tenure is for three years from February 17, 2022," CSB Bank said in a statement.
His prior appointment in the bank since September 23, 2020 was as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT).
With over 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology, Mondal has been instrumental in building up various facets in leading banks and reputable organisations such as Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.
He is also credited with building broking and capital market businesses, wealth management franchise, private banking, bank promoted NBFCs, credit cards and large payments franchise and digital businesses, it added.
For the last 16 months at the bank, Mondal has been working on enhancing the retail franchise distribution and branches, while building future ready technology platforms, the bank said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU