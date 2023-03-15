JUST IN
New Jio family plan could delay postpaid tariff hikes: Kotak Inst Equities
Business Standard

Campa Cola challenge: Coke blinks first, cuts 200 ml bottle prices by Rs 5

This move comes at a time when demand for cold beverages increases as temperatures start to soar

Topics
Coca Cola | Soft drinks

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has reduced the prices of some of its lowest stock-keeping units in key states after Reliance Consumer Products reintroduced the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa Cola into the cola market. The price cut comes at a time when demand for cold beverages increases as temperatures start to soar.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 20:43 IST

