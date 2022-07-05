Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 470.18 cr in Q1FY23

-
ALSO READ
Coffee Day defaults Rs 480 crore on loan repayment, securities
Coffee Day Enterprises reports Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 58.67 cr
Why Russia stares at first foreign default in a century?
Reduce import duty on coffee, Papua New Guinea to urge India
Rage Coffee onboards Virat Kohli as investor and brand ambassador
-
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a total default of Rs 470.18 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of Rs 495.18 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.
"The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory update.
CDEL has reported a default of Rs 215.99 crore on the payment of the principal amount on loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions as on June 30, 2022.
Besides, it has also defaulted in payment of interest of Rs 5.78 crore on the above, informed CDEL.
While for unlisted debt securities such as NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) and NCRPS (Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares), the outstanding amount of default is Rs 200 crore as on June 30, 2022 along with a default in payment of interest of Rs 48.41 crore on the same.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU