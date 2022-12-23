JUST IN
Business Standard

Competition Commission conducts searches at India Cements' Chennai office

The Chennai-based company added that it has not committed any breach of CCI regulations

Topics
Competition Commission of India | India Cements | Chennai

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

India Cements Ltd (ICL) on Thursday said fair trade regulator CCI has conducted a "search" at its office in Chennai.

The Chennai-based company added that it has not committed any breach of CCI regulations.

In response to a clarification sought by BSE over news reports of a raid by CCI at ICL, the company said in a filing: "Certain officials of CCI visited our office in Chennai at around 11:30 a.m. and are conducting 'search' to find out if any irregularities concerning 'Competition Commission' has occurred."

However, it added that as it has not committed any breach of CCI regulations, "We do not apprehend any material impact on the Company."

ICL has a total capacity of 15.5 million tonnes per annum. Its revenue for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022 was Rs 4,713.11 crore.

India Cements operates eight integrated cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and two grinding units, one each in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 00:25 IST

`
