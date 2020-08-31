JUST IN
Covid-19 may trigger third wave of outsourcing for Indian IT industry
Business Standard

Competition worries post Future deal weigh on Avenue Supermarts stock

With the combined entity more than twice its size in grocery, pricing pressures could hit profitability

Topics
Avenue Supermarts | Future Group | Big Bazaar

Ram Prasad Sahu 

The stock of Avenue Supermarts is down 3 per cent on worries that the acquisition of Future Group’s retail and backend assets by Reliance Retail will weigh on its prospects. The impact could be especially significant in the Mumbai market. While Avenue has 216 stores across the country, about 36 per cent or 76 stores are in Maharashtra.

Within this, about 32 are in Mumbai region alone. The merged entity which would combine Reliance Smart and Big Bazaar network will Reliance Retail’s total in the market to 39. In addition to the large format stores this, Avenue also has 220 ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 19:10 IST

