Competition worries post Future deal weigh on Avenue Supermarts stock

The stock of Avenue Supermarts is down 3 per cent on worries that the acquisition of Future Group’s retail and backend assets by Reliance Retail will weigh on its prospects. The impact could be especially significant in the Mumbai market. While Avenue has 216 stores across the country, about 36 per cent or 76 stores are in Maharashtra.

Within this, about 32 are in Mumbai region alone. The merged entity which would combine Reliance Smart and Big Bazaar network will Reliance Retail’s total in the market to 39. In addition to the large format stores this, Avenue also has 220 ...