Torrent moves SC against NCLAT order on auction of Reliance Capital assets
Business Standard

After weak q3 show, concerns seem to be built into Indus Towers stock price

Discounted Cash Flow valuations estimates of analysts are between Rs 170-190 per share

Topics
telecom sector in India | infrastructure

Devangshu Datta 

telecom, telecom towers

Telecom infrastructure player Indus Towers has been largely ignored by investors with occasional bursts of trading when there’s news flow. For example, the stock fell from Rs 188 (Jan 1, 2023) to Rs 135 (Jan 27) and then bounced back to Rs 165 in early February as the Government of India (GoI) converted Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) debt into equity and Bharti Airtel pushed up its direct stake in Indus to 47.95 per cent.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 20:42 IST

