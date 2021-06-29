Consumer has become an omni-channel shopper: GCPL India's Sunil Kataria

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) was quick to tap the emerging hygiene trend last year in the wake of the first wave, launching a series of products. The past year has been about consolidating these gains and expanding distribution footprint in rural areas.

Sunil Kataria, CEO (India & SAARC) of GCPL, explains the challenges arising out of the second wave, in an interview to Viveat Susan Pinto. Edited excerpts: How different has the consumer been in the first and second waves? There are some fundamental shifts that the consumer has made between the two waves. In the first one, the ...