Consumers ask brands to respect line between privacy and personalisation

‘Don’t get creepy’, is what consumers are telling brands, withdrawing their loyalties if they find them crossing the line on privacy, according to the Adobe India Brand Content report.

While the majority of the consumers surveyed said this, those most irked by insensitive personalisation belonged to the 35-49 age band. If 2018 was all about getting to know the consumer to give her what she wants, the year 2019 is likely to be about walking the line between proximity and intrusiveness. ­­­­­The digital audience knows the difference between healthy ...