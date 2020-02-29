JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: LG Display suspends work at South Korea factory

An employee of a bank, located in the building housing the plant that turns out smartphone flat screens, tested positive for the virus, leading to the shutdown, a company spokeswoman said

Reuters  |  Seoul 

LG Display
LG Display has suspended work at its display module factory in the South Korean city of Gumi after a coronavirus case was confirmed, the company said.

An employee of a bank, located in the building housing the plant that turns out smartphone flat screens, tested positive for the virus, leading to the shutdown, a company spokeswoman said, adding that the line would restart on Tuesday.

 
First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 13:46 IST

