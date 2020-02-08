Corporates are becoming more inclusive in a post-Section 377 world

Nikesh Pushkaran, 35, and Sonu M S, 31, live in bustling Ernakulam in Kerala. Their most memorable — and courageous — outing is the trip they took to the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in July 2018.

Pushkaran and Sonu wanted to spend their lives together, and the trip to Guruvayur was to get married, a journey they made without telling a soul. Since no priest would agree to officiate, the couple simply exchanged rings and garlands on the temple grounds. “Marriage is a human right, not a heterosexual privilege,” they say. More than a year later, the couple has now ...