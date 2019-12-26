Correction in Marico stock an opportunity for long-term investors

A continuously challenging consumption scenario has only added to scepticism over the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector’s volume and margin performance. The Street has also started factoring in the same, with the Nifty FMCG index shedding around 3 per cent in the last three months versus a 6 per cent rise in the Nifty50.

Amongst key FMCG players, however, the bearish trend is more severe for stocks like Marico, which is down 13 per cent in the last three months. Factors such as lower-than-expected volume growth in the September quarter, stiff competitive pressures from players ...