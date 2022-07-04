Corrtech International gets Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through IPO

-
ALSO READ
Float rejected by Centre will be part of Tamil Nadu's celebrations: CM
Corrtech International files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
India Exposition Mart gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 600-cr IPO
Fedbank Financial, Dreamfolks, Archean Chemical get Sebi nod to float IPOs
Delhivery gets Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 7,460 crore via IPO
-
Corrtech International, a pipeline laying solutions provider, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Corrtech International, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March, obtained an "observation" letter from the regulator on July 1, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Monday.
In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies its approval to float an IPO.
Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding redemption of debentures, payment of debt, financing the capital expenditure for purchase of new equipment, infusion of equity into subsidiary company, funding incremental working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.
Corrtech International is one of the leading focused providers of pipeline laying solutions, including hydrocarbon pipeline laying works in India. It is also engaged in providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) solutions towards process facilities for material and feed handling in oil and gas refineries and petrochemical complexes.
Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU