Covi-19: Audi India extends warranty, service period till June 30

German luxury carmaker Audi on Wednesday said it has extended warranties and service plans for its customers in India till June 30 in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

The extension of standard and extended warranty and service plans are applicable to those customers whose plans lapse during the months of April and May, said in a statement.

Customers facing challenges owing to the will benefit from these extended plans, it added.

Commenting on the step, Head Balbir Singh said, "In line with the need of the hour of staying home and staying safe, we are rolling out extensions on standard warranty, extended warranty, and service plans for existing Audi customers till June 30, 2021."



He assured customers that they have the opportunity to extend their plans to receive services for their Audi cars.

