Covid-19: Hilton to cut workforce by 22%, sack 2,100 employees globally

Hilton's announcement comes as the hotel industry has been among the worst hit by the pandemic

Reuters 

Most hotel operators have signaled that a fall in bookings would hit a bottom in the second quarter

Hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings said on Tuesday it would cut about 22 per cent of its corporate workforce, or 2,100 jobs, following the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the global travel industry.

Hilton’s announcement comes as the hotel industry has been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with travelers forced to cancel bookings and stay at home due to government enforced lockdowns. Rivals Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels have also laid off or furloughed thousands of employees as bookings plunged.

Most hotel operators have signaled that a fall in bookings would hit a bottom in the second quarter, with a turnaround already taking place in key markets such as China, as the world’s second-largest economy gradually reopens for business.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 00:44 IST

