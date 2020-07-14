Covid-19 impact: IRCTC's investors should brace for lower returns

The stock of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has seen a sharp 67 per cent recovery from its March lows, which is also faster than the 39 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Though IRCTC’s strong growth potential over a medium to long-term led by its monopolistic position in Indian railway services justifies the Street’s action, investors should brace themselves for lower returns in the near term, thanks to poor top-line visibility. IRCTC is the only company authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, e-ticketing services and ...