Covid-19 impact: No respite from lockdown for auto firms in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Auto stocks decline as March sales plunge amid coronavirus lockdown
Bajaj Auto opposes move to extend deadline for clearing BS-IV stocks
Mahindra & Mahindra nears 52-week low; stock slips 12% in one month
After festive cheer, passenger vehicle sales hit the slow lane in November
Amid Covid-19 crisis, auto firms rush online for nod to open factories
-
Authorities in Maharashtra said on Sunday they would not allow factories to resume operations in Chakan, Talegaon, Ranjangaon in Pune and Hingne in Nagpur from Monday.
Factories of some of the country’s leading auto firms like Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto, Mercedez-Benz, FIAT India, and Mahindra and Mahindra, among others, are located in these areas. Bajaj Auto and Volkswagen had sought permission online on Saturday to open factories.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Mapping the coronavirus footprint across states in India
However, the state authorities said the principal secretary, industries, would issue separate guidelines on this issue. According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting held by the joint director of industries, Pune, and the regional officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on Sunday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU