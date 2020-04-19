Covid-19 impact: No respite from lockdown for auto firms in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra said on Sunday they would not allow factories to resume operations in Chakan, Talegaon, Ranjangaon in Pune and Hingne in Nagpur from Monday.



Factories of some of the country’s leading like Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto, Mercedez-Benz, FIAT India, and Mahindra and Mahindra, among others, are located in these areas. and Volkswagen had sought permission online on Saturday to open factories.

However, the state authorities said the principal secretary, industries, would issue separate guidelines on this issue. According to sources, the decision was taken in a meeting held by the joint director of industries, Pune, and the regional officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on Sunday.